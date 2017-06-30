C.O. ‘Doc’ Erickson, Alfred Hitchcock Associate, Dies at 93

Courtesy of "Obsessed with Vertigo: New Life for Hitchcock's Masterpiece"

Longtime motion picture producer and executive C.O. “Doc” Erickson, who worked on Alfred Hitchcock’s movies along with “Chinatown,” “Blade Runner,” and “Groundhog Day,” died Wednesday in Las Vegas due to heart complications. He was 93.

He began his career at Paramount Pictures, serving as production manager on five Hitchcock films: “Rear Window” (1954), “To Catch a Thief” (1955), “The Trouble with Harry” (1955), “The Man Who Knew Too Much” (1956), and “Vertigo” (1958).

He left Paramount to become John Huston’s associate producer on “The Misfits” (1961), “Freud” (1962), and “Reflections in a Golden Eye” (1967). He was production manager on Joseph L. Mankiewicz’s “There Was a Crooked Man…” (1970).

Erickson spent three years supervising film production for Brut Productions and later became associated with Robert Evans on “Chinatown” (1974), “Players” (1979), “Urban Cowboy” (1980), and “Popeye” (1980). Other producer/production credits include “55 Days at Peking” (1963), “Magic” (1978), “Blade Runner” (1982), “Nicholas and Alexandra” (1971), “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” (1982), “The Lonely Guy” (1984), “Stuart Saves His Family” (1995), and “Kiss the Girls” (1997).

His last credit came in 2002 as an executive producer on “Windtalkers.”

Erickson had an exec producer credit on “Groundhog Day” and was listed as an associate producer and unit production manager on “Chinatown” and executive in charge of production on “Blade Runner.”

Erickson is survived by his widow Gloria Gresham. Services are pending.