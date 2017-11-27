Civil Suit Filed Against Harvey Weinstein in Britain

A woman has lodged a civil claim against Harvey Weinstein in Britain, seeking compensation for a series of alleged sexual assaults by the disgraced producer.

The lawsuit says the woman is entitled to damages for “personal injury, expenses, and consequential loss.” The monetary amount could exceed £300,000, or $400,000. In addition to Weinstein himself, the claim says that The Weinstein Co. in the U.S. and its British outlet are both liable as his employers.

The woman’s identity is not being released. But her lawyer, Jill Greenfield, previously told the Guardian newspaper that the woman worked in the entertainment industry and that she remained traumatized by the alleged assaults, which took place in 2000.

Greenfield said she had to act quickly, after being instructed by her client less than a month ago, in filing suit with Britain’s High Court because so many years had passed since the alleged assaults. Greenfield added that she expects her client to file a criminal complaint as well.

Scotland Yard has already launched a criminal investigation, code-named Operation Kaguyak, into nearly a dozen alleged assaults by Weinstein. He has denied all accusations of non-consensual sex.

British lawmakers are also considering stripping him of an honorary title bestowed by Queen Elizabeth II for his contribution to the arts.