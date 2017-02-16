Awards season frontrunner “La La Land” has added another award — a “Made in Hollywood” prize from the City of Los Angeles in recognition of making Lionsgate’s musical comedy-drama in Los Angeles.

The Made in Hollywood Award, hosted by Los Angeles City Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell, was presented Thursday in ceremonies at the Heart of Hollywood Terrace. The event was a collaboration with O’Farrell, SAG-AFTRA, the California Film Commission, Film L.A., Teamsters Local 399, the Film Musicians Secondary Markets Fund and the Producers Guild of America.

Rather than stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling accepting the awards, the event was aimed at honoring the below-the-line professionals who worked on “La La Land” and touting the ongoing efforts to persuade producers to shoot in California. Location manager Robert Foulkes, who suggesting using the Hermosa Beach Pier for Gosling’s signature “City of Stars” scene, accepted the award after dancers Jillian Meyers and Dominic Chaiduang performed to that song.

“It’s great for me to keep on doing publicity for ‘La La Land,'” Foulkes said. “Location managers don’t usually get interviewed.”

California Film Commission executive director Amy Lemisch gave a shout-out to the California Department of Transportation for allowing “La La Land” to have a full day of rehearsal and another day for shooting at the 105 and 110 freeways for its “Another Sunny Day” opening number. “That was unprecedented,” she added.

All in all, more than 60 city locations were used, including landmarks like the Griffith Observatory and Chateau Marmont.

Tom Everett Scott, who has an important role late in the film, was also in attendance and said that he was particularly pleased that the film shot in Los Angeles.

“It’s so rare that I get to shoot movies here,” he mused. “‘That Thing You Do’ was my first movie and that shot here; then there was ‘Dead Man on Campus’ and now this.”

The “La La Land” entourage included choroegrapher Mandy Moore, who has spent the awards season explaining that she and actress Mandy Moore are two different people. “I don’t mind a bit,” she added.

Others attending were composer Justin Hurwitz, cinematographer Linus Sandgren, supervising sound editor Milly Iatrou and production sound mixer Steve Morrow — all who have been nominated for Academy Awards. “La La Land” was nominated Jan. 24 for a record-tying 14 nods.

Disney’s two Oscar-nominated animated films, “Moana” and “Zootopia,” also received the honors in ceremonies hosted by Jazmyn Simon, star of the HBO series “Ballers” opposite Duane Johnson. “Ballers” announced in November that it will be moving its production from Florida to California due to the expanded tax credit program that went into effect in 2015.

“I screamed when I got the news,” said Simon, who’s lived in Los Angeles for six years.

