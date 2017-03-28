Two-year-old STX Entertainment is stepping up to the big league as it touts Luc Besson’s sci-fi epic “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” as a blockbuster.

“Valerian” was the centerpiece of STX’s second-ever presentation Tuesday at CinemaCon with footage from a new trailer and in-person appearances by Besson and star Cara Delevingne, who portrays Laureline, with STX Motion Picture Group Chairman Adam Fogelson. The movie opens July 21 against Warner Bros. “Dunkirk,” directed by Christopher Nolan, and Universal’s comedy “Girls Trip.”

STX agreed in January to market and distribute “Valerian” for EuropaCorp Films USA as part of a new, three-year agreement between the two studios — essentially taking the film over from Relativity Media’s bankruptcy and troubled attempts to regain its financial footing.

The trailer, which will be released Wednesday, launched with a desert chase scene with Dane DeHaan’s Valerian and Laureline fending off a monster before being transported into the massively detailed City of a Thousand Planets — which is about to come under attack.

Besson has been developing the project — which carries a $180 million price tag — for decades. It’s based on the Valérian and Laureline comics published by Pierre Christin and Jean-Claude Mézières in 1967. “I would have to wait each week to reach two more pages,” he recalled.

More to come…