Sony and Marvel didn’t hold back at Monday’s CinemaCon presentation of footage for “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” particularly in offering a far deeper look at Michael Keaton’s villainous Vulture.

Sony showed footage from the second trailer, scheduled to be released Tuesday. The footage emphasized Tom Holland’s experiences as a high schooler as he discovers the power he possesses, along with giving insight into the motivations of Vulture, who appears to be engaged in some kind of class warfare due to his hatred of Iron Man/Tony Stark.

“The rich and powerful like Stark — they don’t care about us,” Vulture says.

Sony Pictures Motion Group chairman Tom Rothman was fullsome in his praise for the new Peter Parker — Tom Holland — and recalled that he had introduced Holland at last year’s CinemaCon. He then turned his attention to Marvel’s Kevin Feige, noting that he had given him his first job on “X-Men.” “If I knew a big shot he was going to be, I would have kissed his ass a little more,” he added. Rothman also brought out director Jon Watts and former Sony chief Amy Pascal, a producer on the movie, and noted that she pushed hard for it to be a part of the Marvel universe. Feige then introduced Holland as having stolen “Captain America: Civil War” from the other Marvel superheros and called Holland “the greatest superhero there is.” Holland responded by saying, “This really feels like a homecoming for me.” The trailer also featured Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark reacting to a particularly destructive scene by upbraiding the youngster for the lack of control.

“Can’t you just be a friendly, neighborhood Spider-Man?” says Stark to Parker.

“I was just trying to be like you” he tells Iron Man in a plaintive way.

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” opens July 7 — or as Sony’s marketing material identifies it, “7.7.17.”