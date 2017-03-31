Lionsgate hit close to a bullseye with exhibitors with a Thursday afternoon CinemaCon screening of the Samuel L. Jackson-Ryan Reynolds action-comedy “The Hitman’s Bodyguard.”

“It’s a great performance by Samuel L. Jackson and it should do pretty solid business,” one exhibitor said after the showing at Caesars Palace.

“The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” set in England and the Netherlands, centers on a high-level bodyguard — portrayed by a buttoned-down Reynolds — slowly bonding with Jackson’s wisecracking hitman to take down a Russian dictator, played by Gary Oldman, in exchange for getting his wife (Salma Hayek) out of jail. Oldman’s operatives are seemingly everywhere, supplying endless machine-gun fire; unsurprisingly, Jackson got the lion’s share of the laughs.

“The Hitman’s Bodyguard” opens on Aug. 16. Hayek came on stage to introduce the film and asserted, “I have the courage to predict there will be a sequel.”

Patrick Hughes directed from a Black List script by Tom O’Connor. Producers are David Ellison, Mark Gill, John Thompson, Matt O’Toole, and Les Weldon. Chinese finance-production company Cristal Pictures is co-producing and co-financing.