Warner Bros. used CinemaCon as a springboard to reveal the title for its “Annabelle” sequel — “Annabelle: Creation” — while underlining the massive success of its New Line horror brand.

The studio showed a promo Wednesday to show exhibitors the creepy trailers for “Annabelle: Creation,” directed David F. Sanberg and Stephen King’s “It,” directed by Andres Muschietti. The presentation included interviews with the directors along “The Conjuring” director James Wan — all who praised New Line for its willingness to explore horror stories outside the usual parameters of the genre, starting with “The Conjuring” in 2013.

The footage for “Annabelle: Creation” included a horrifying children’s tea party as a petrified, crucifix-holding Miranda Otto looks on as supernatural shaking ensues courtesy of the titular possessed doll. Then comes a loud spine crack from her posssessed daughter. The retitled film is staying on its Aug. 11 release date.

The “It” trailer, which debuted Wednesday, opens on a rainy day as Pennywise lures a little boy into a storm drain after his paper boat floats into it. “It” opens on Sept. 2.

New Line used from the demonic Annabelle doll from “The Conjuring” for 2014’s spinoff “Annabelle” — a massive hit with $256 million worldwide on a $6 million budget. “The Conjuring 2” was released last year and matched the $320 million worldwide gross for the original. It’s already slotted a “Conjuring 2” spinoff “The Nun” for 2018.