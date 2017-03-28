Online ticket seller Fandango has added more than 1,000 new screens in the U.S., raising its domestic screen count to 29,000, and more than 32,000 screens globally.

The company, a subsidiary of NBCUniversal, said Tuesday at CinemaCon that it has added U.S. exhibitors including B&B Theatres, the country’s seventh largest exhibitor; Atlas Cinemas, D’Place Entertainment, Eclipse Theaters, EVO Entertainment Group, Main Street Theatres, Phoenix Theatres Entertainment, Silverspot Cinema and Southeast Cinemas Entertainment.

Fandango said the new chains will strengthen coverage in the South and the Midwest. The company said its ticketing increased more than 30% in 2016 year-over-year and is up 28% to date in the first quarter of 2017.

Fandango is also launching FanShop, its first digital marketplace for movie merchandise and experiences, in April. It announced Monday a new global brand strategy for Latin America to give the company a unified presence across the continents.

Fandango made its first move internationally in 2015, acquiring Brazil’s Ingresso.com. In December, the company acquired Cinepapaya, expanding into Peru, Colombia, Argentina, Mexico, Chile, Ecuador and Bolivia.

In 2016, Fandango’s two subsidiaries in Latin America increased ticket sales by 37% across the region, year on year. Fandango Latin America has already “more than doubled” its ticketing business in the first quarter of 2017 compared to the same period last year, the company said.