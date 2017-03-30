Without words, Michelle Pfeiffer and Johnny Depp give each other the eye in new footage for Fox’s “Murder on the Orient Express.”

The studio unveiled a new trailer Thursday morning at CinemaCon. Daisy Ridley, Judi Dench, Leslie Odom Jr., Lucy Boynton, Tom Bateman, Josh Gad, Derek Jacobi make up a supporting cast for Kenneth Branagh, who stars as Hercule Poirot. Depp is the murder victim, an American tycoon aboard the train.

“I see evil on this train,” a voiceover intones. The trailer features shots of Ridley, Dench and Odom Jr. in the lavish dining area of the Orient Express. The train soon comes to a screeching halt as Branagh — with blonde hair and a massive grey mustache — begins investigating the murder.

The footage was preceded by Branagh in a video from Malta where he’s filming the project. “This is not only a who dunnit and how dunnit, it’s crucially a why dunnit,” he said.

Ridley Scott of Scott Free and Simon Kinberg of Genre Films are producing with Mark Gordon and Branagh. Michael Green, who wrote the new “Blade Runner” movie for Scott, is adapting Christie’s 1934 detective novel. James Prichard and Hilary Strong of Agatha Christie Ltd. will executive produce.

The film is set for a Nov. 22 release.