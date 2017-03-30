Channing Tatum roped in excitement at CinemaCon, with the first trailer for “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” showing the actor using a deadly lasso that slices its victims in half.

The footage, unveiled Thursday morning, included the entire Kingsman complex being blown up, resulting in Taron Egerton’s Gary “Eggsy” Unwin declaring evenly, “We follow doomsday protocol.”

The exuberance-filled trailer opens with Egerton in a missile-armed spy car, followed by the discovery that the Kingsmen are facing a nefarious organization whose members have their fingerprints lasered off, and their teeth filed down.

With the headquarters missing, Egerton and Mark Strong, back as Eggsy’s trainer Merlin, find a bottle of Kentucky whiskey as a clue, leading them to discover an allied Kentucky-based spy organization in the U.S. called Statesman that’s staffed by a cowboy-style Tatum.

Colin Firth, donning an eyepatch, is also back as Harry Hart — even though he died in the 2014 original “Kingsman: The Secret Service” — along with newcomers Julianne Moore, Halle Berry, and Elton John.

Matthew Vaughn is returning to direct from a script he co-wrote with Jane Goldman with Egerton again starring. The 2014 original, “Kingsman: The Secret Service,” was based on the comic book “The Secret Service,” created by Dave Gibbons and Mark Millar. Vaughn also produced the original, which grossed a surprisingly healthy $415 million worldwide.

Fox is opening “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” for release on Sept. 29.