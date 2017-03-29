Blade Runner 2049 teaser trailer
Hollywood’s major studios are gathered in Las Vegas to preview their upcoming films for theater owners and the press. Are there any sure bets? Here’s the latest buzz from CinemaCon:

CINEMACON BUZZMETER
WHAT’S HOT AND COLD AT THIS YEAR’S EXHIBITOR CONFAB IN VEGAS:
“BLADE RUNNER: 2049”
Visually stunning, with a few sly nods to Ridley Scott’s 1982 original and a super creepy Jared Leto. Sign us up. (Sony/WB)
“DOWNSIZING”
Sure to go down as Alexander Payne’s most bizarre film. Matt Damon and Kristen Wiig as a couple who decide to shrink themselves in order to live the good life. The 10 minutes that screened were out there, but hilarious and compelling. (Paramount)
“BAYWATCH”
A gag where Zac Efron’s dim bulb life guard examines a dead man’s genitals is worth the price of admission. (Paramount)
“JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE”
The filmmakers would have us believe that “Jumanji” is a beloved property. That may or may not be the case, but the combination of Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black should translate into a big global hit. (Sony)
“ANNIHILATION”
Hard to know what’s going on in this Natalie Portman thriller, but it sure looked scary. (Sony)
“SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING”
Lots more Michael Keaton as the villainous, Tony Stark-hating Vulture. Tom Holland has a wide-eyed appeal that could offer a fresh take on a familiar hero, but after five different Spider-Man movies, there’s a risk of fatigue. (Sony)
“SUBURBICON”
George Clooney takes a cudgel to Eisenhower era conformity. It looks offbeat, well shot, and very, very bloody. (Sony)
“VALERIAN”
Luc Besson’s passion project looks a lot like the French director’s “The Fifth Element.” There are outrageous aliens, a Day-glo color palate, and Rihanna in a nurse’s costume. Looks dangerously out there. (Sony)
“THE DARK TOWER”
Some cool standoffs between Idris Elba, as a heroic gunslinger, and Matthew McConaughey as the villainous Man in Black. But the plot seems very convoluted and it’s opening in a crowded summer season. This may just be for die-hard fans of Stephen King. (Sony)
“MOLLY’S GAME”
Aaron Sorkin makes his directorial debut in this thriller about a corner-cutting entrepreneur (Jessica Chastain) who dreams up a high-stakes poker game. Tough to see how this breaks out barring awards buzz (STX)
“THE EMOJI MOVIE”
Why? Just why? (Sony)
