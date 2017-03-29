CINEMACON BUZZMETER

WHAT’S HOT AND COLD AT THIS YEAR’S EXHIBITOR CONFAB IN VEGAS:

“BLADE RUNNER: 2049”

Visually stunning, with a few sly nods to Ridley Scott’s 1982 original and a super creepy Jared Leto. Sign us up. (Sony/WB)

“DOWNSIZING”

Sure to go down as Alexander Payne’s most bizarre film. Matt Damon and Kristen Wiig as a couple who decide to shrink themselves in order to live the good life. The 10 minutes that screened were out there, but hilarious and compelling. (Paramount)

“BAYWATCH”

A gag where Zac Efron’s dim bulb life guard examines a dead man’s genitals is worth the price of admission. (Paramount)

“JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE”

The filmmakers would have us believe that “Jumanji” is a beloved property. That may or may not be the case, but the combination of Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black should translate into a big global hit. (Sony)

“ANNIHILATION”

Hard to know what’s going on in this Natalie Portman thriller, but it sure looked scary. (Sony)

“SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING”

Lots more Michael Keaton as the villainous, Tony Stark-hating Vulture. Tom Holland has a wide-eyed appeal that could offer a fresh take on a familiar hero, but after five different Spider-Man movies, there’s a risk of fatigue. (Sony)

“SUBURBICON”

George Clooney takes a cudgel to Eisenhower era conformity. It looks offbeat, well shot, and very, very bloody. (Sony)

“VALERIAN”

Luc Besson’s passion project looks a lot like the French director’s “The Fifth Element.” There are outrageous aliens, a Day-glo color palate, and Rihanna in a nurse’s costume. Looks dangerously out there. (Sony)

“THE DARK TOWER”

Some cool standoffs between Idris Elba, as a heroic gunslinger, and Matthew McConaughey as the villainous Man in Black. But the plot seems very convoluted and it’s opening in a crowded summer season. This may just be for die-hard fans of Stephen King. (Sony)

“MOLLY’S GAME”

Aaron Sorkin makes his directorial debut in this thriller about a corner-cutting entrepreneur (Jessica Chastain) who dreams up a high-stakes poker game. Tough to see how this breaks out barring awards buzz (STX)

“THE EMOJI MOVIE”

Why? Just why? (Sony)

