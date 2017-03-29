Paramount opted to highlight its most successful franchise Tuesday at CimemaCon, concluding its presentation by offering a well-received 15-minute sneak peak at”Transformers: The Last Knight.”

Aside from the usual barrage of mechanized transformers — both good and bad — battling each other, the action-packed footage was dominated by Mark Wahlberg, Isabela Moner and newcomer Anthony Hopkins. To introduce the footage, the studio offered comment from Michael Bay, who is directing his final “Transformers.” A lively Bay touted the film as being the first to be shot entirely in Imax 3D.

“The scale of the ‘Transformers’ is meant to be seen on the big screen,” Bay asserted.

Moner’s portrayal of a street kid who’s wise beyond her years included a tearful goodbye to one of the Bots who had been trying to protect her. And Hopkins was particularly well-liked by the crowd in the key role of Sir Edmund Burton, an astronomer and historian who lives with several Transformers on an estate in the British countryside.

The footage included the backstory of Bots and Knights at King Arthur’s roundtable plus Hopkins proclaiming “Two worlds colliding — only one survives.”

Though not in the footage, a jovial Hopkins told the crowd that Bay had built a Stonehenge set near the actual Stonehenge. “He’s a genius; I had the best time on the set,” Hopkins said of Bay.

Jerrod Carmichael, who plays a new role in the film, told the audience he had especially enjoyed working with Hopkins — or “T Hop” as he called him, evoking the biggest laugh of the presentation.

The four previous “Transformers” have grossed $3.77 billion worldwide. “Transformers: The Last Night” opens June 23.