Though a non-traditional player in the movie distribution business, Amazon Studios exec Jason Ropell gave a big boost to tradition in how movies are handled.

He told exhibitors at CinemaCon that the company fully supports the traditional release pattern. Ropell, VP of worldwide motion pictures, noted that Amazon’s 2016 presentation at CinemaCon had one movie while the studio now has released 15 titles, including “Manchester by the Sea,” which won the best actor Oscar for Casey Affleck and the best original screenplay for Kenneth Lonergan.

“Last year we promised to be one of your key suppliers and we stayed true,” Ropell said. “We believe in the theatrical window fully for our releases. Our Amazon Prime customers want to see great movies, and great movies play in theaters.”

Exhibitors, who are being pressured by Warner Bros. and several others to shorten the theatrical window to generate more revenues digitally, gave those comments a strong endorsement with loud applause.

