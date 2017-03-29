Al Gore presented a new trailer for “An Inconvenient Sequel” during CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Tuesday, a decade after he promoted the original “An Inconvenient Truth.”

The former vice president presented the trailer during the Paramount presentation.

Reminiscent of the original, “An Inconvenient Sequel” depicted dire consequences of a warming earth — from flooding in Miami and the Philippines, to the worst drought on record in Syria, bringing human suffering there that predated the ongoing civil war, to air pollution so bad in some parts of China that life expectancy has declined by six years.

The documentary kicked off the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, where it was met with overwhelmingly positive reviews.

Watch the new trailer here or above.

It starts with then-candidate Donald Trump joking about global warming. Later in the trailer, a hopeful Gore says there are positive developments, such as solar panels and other renewable energy sources. It also documents his trip to 2015 UN Climate Change Conference in Paris.

His message is in direct opposition to that of President Trump’s, who called to eliminate the Environment Protection Agency and cancel billions of dollars in climate change spending.

The timing of the trailer couldn’t be more perfect; President Trump issued a sweeping executive order Tuesday rescinding many of the climate change regulations introduced by President Obama, including reducing carbon emissions and lifting the moratorium of mining coal on federal lands.

More to come…