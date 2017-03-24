“Sinister 2” director Ciaran Foy has signed on to helm Broad Green Pictures’ horror movie “Eli.”

Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing will rewrite David Chirchirillo’s 2015 Black List script on which the film is based.

The movie, which begins shooting this summer, centers on a young boy who undergoes treatment for a rare disease at a secluded clinic, which becomes a haunted prison with no way out.

Trevor Macy producing via his Intrepid Pictures banner. John Zaozirny will also produce for Bellevue Productions, and Gabriel and Daniel Hammond will executive produce for Broad Green. Melinda Nishioka will co-produce for Intrepid.

Foy has several projects in the works at Blumhouse Productions, including “The Shee,” which he will write and direct. Foy’s debut feature was “Citadel,” which premiered at SXSW in 2012 and won the festival’s midnighters audience award. Focus Features’ “Sinister 2” grossed $52 million worldwide in 2015.

Goldberg and Naing recently wrote “The Boy Who Drew Monsters,” which James Wan is developing for New Line Cinema. They also penned Emile Hirsch’s horror film “The Autopsy of Jane Doe.”

Intrepid is currently in post-production on the Mike Flanagan horror thriller “Gerald’s Game,” based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name, for Netflix.

Three-year-old Broad Green’s box office track record has been spotty. Its top wide release remains 2015’s “A Walk in the Woods,” which grossed $30 million at the domestic box office. Last year’s “Bad Santa 2” took in $17 million and Bryan Cranston’s “The Infiltrator” earned $15 million.

Foy is represented by UTA. Goldberg is represented by WME, The Nacelle Company, and Del Shaw Moonves. Naing is represented by APA, Circle of Confusion, and Del Shaw Moonves. Chirchirillo is represented by APA, Bellevue Productions, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller. Intrepid was represented by Reder & Feig in the deal.