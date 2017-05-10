‘The Mask’ Director Chuck Russell Boards Las Vegas Fantasy Movie ‘The Seven Sins’

Fabrizio Boccardi’s Tyrant One Imperium Pictures has signed “The Mask” director Chuck Russell to helm the fantasy-adventure movie “The Seven Sins” from his own script.

The project is based on John Land’s books “The Seven Sins: The Tyrant Ascending” and “Black Scorpion: The Tyrant Reborn,” which are based on the Michael Tiranno character created by Boccardi, a self-made Italian businessman.

“The books have the grit, glamour, and dark side of Las Vegas, but what makes them unique is their hero, Michael Tiranno,” Russell said.

“Orphaned as a boy in Sicily when his family was slaughtered by his father’s enemies, Michael fought his way to the top of the gaming world, opening his own casino,” Russell added. “Michael is forced to rise to a greater calling by his possession of an ancient medallion that guides his destiny. He becomes a new kind of superhero, drawn into a life of vigilantism as the forces which destroyed his family in Italy years ago now threaten his empire in Vegas.”

There are no actors currently attached to the project. Boccardi said production will launch by 2019.

“We chose Chuck Russell because I believe he is a very talented writer/director and he immediately understood what this property aims to be and all it can be,” Boccardi said.

Russell also directed “The Scorpion King,” “Eraser,” and “A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors.”