Christopher Plummer on Replacing Kevin Spacey in ‘All the Money in the World’: ‘It’s a Shame’

Christopher Plummer has responded to the reveal that he will replace Kevin Spacey in Ridley Scott’s upcoming thriller “All the Money in the World.” In the wake of numerous sexual misconduct allegations against Spacey, Sony and director Scott announced last week they would re-shoot several scenes where the actor was set to play billionaire John Paul Getty.

“I think it’s very sad what happened to him,” Plummer told Vanity Fair. “Kevin is such a talented and a terrifically gifted actor, and it’s so sad. It’s such a shame. That’s all I can say, because that’s it.”

Plummer said Scott called him last week to offer him the part.

“It’s really not replacing [Spacey]. It’s starting all over again,” Plummer said. “Although the situation is very sad. I’m very saddened by what happened to Kevin, but what can I do? I’ve got a role. I admire Ridley Scott and I’m thrilled to be making a movie for him. And so I thought, that was it. Ages ago I was in contention for [the role], way back. So I was familiar with it, and then Ridley came to me, and I agreed.”

The film is still expected to open on Dec. 22, while the reshoots, which began on Nov. 20, are projected to cost millions.

Mark Wahlberg, who plays J. Paul Getty’s lawyer, and Michelle Williams, the mother of kidnapped John Paul Getty III, also star in the movie, and Plummer confirmed the two will be involved with the reshoots.

“They stayed and agreed to do it all over again,” he said. “It’s remarkable. All of this is remarkable.”

Written by David Scarpa, “All the Money in the World” centers on the 1973 kidnapping in Italy of J. Paul Getty III, the rebellious teenage grandson of oil billionaire J. Paul Getty, who was reluctant to pay the $17 million ransom demanded by the kidnappers.