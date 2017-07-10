Christopher Nolan’s ‘Dunkirk’ Obliterates Competition on Social Media

Christopher Nolan’s World War II drama “Dunkirk” dominated social media buzz with 140,000 new conversations last week, according to media-measurement firm ComScore and its PreAct service.

The Warner Bros. release confirmed on July 5 that it will have a wide 70mm release and released a VR experience preview. On the following day, the studio released a trailer featuring the first lines from Harry Styles.

The 70mm release will go into 125 theaters — the widest release in the format in 25 years, a testament to director Nolan’s influence and the widespread confidence in the superiority of the experience of such screenings. “Dunkirk,” which opens July 21, has now generated 1.09 million new conversations.

“Dunkirk” centers on the 1940 evacuation of more than 300,000 Allied troops who were pinned down by the Nazis in northern France. The film also stars Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jack Lowden, Aneurin Barnard, James D’Arcy, Barry Keoghan, Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy, Mark Rylance and Tom Hardy.

“The Emoji Movie” generated nearly 18,000 new conversations last week following the July 5 release of a new featurette on July 5 on Partick Stewart’s poo emoji character, and new character images of the stars posing with their emojis on July 7. Sony opens the animated comedy on July 28.

Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” produced 15,500 new conversations last week after the studio released a new set of images on July 6. The tentpole opens on May 18, 2018.

STX’s “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” generated 15,000 new conversations last week on the heels of releasing an image of Bob the Pirate and launching promotional fidget spinners on July 7 — two days after director Luc Besson gave an in-depth interview about the sci-fi epic. “Valerian” opens against “Dunkirk” and “Girls Night Out” on July 21.

Fox’s “War for the Planet of the Apes,” which opens July 14, generated 13,000 new conversations last week. Early tracking unveiled on July 3 showed the latest in the durable franchise could hit $65 million on its opening weekend.