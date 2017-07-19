Poll: What’s the Best Christopher Nolan Movie?

Follow Us on Twitter @Variety
Christopher Nolan CinemaCon
Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

The reviews are in, and “Dunkirk” may be Christopher Nolan’s best movie yet.

Variety‘s awards editor Kristopher Tapley called the director’s latest “the first slam-dunk Oscar contender of 2017”; chief film critic Peter Debruge praised it as “a bravura virtual-eyewitness account from multiple perspectives — one that fragments and then craftily interweaves events as seen from land, sea and air.”

But Nolan has a long line of lauded films that came before “Dunkirk,” going back to 1998’s “Following.” A couple of years later came “Memento,” cementing a base of loyal fans who turn out to the box office to solve his cinematic puzzles.

Related

Dunkirk

‘Dunkirk’ Reviews: What the Critics Are Saying

The director also made his mark in the comic book genre, introducing Christian Bale’s Batman in “Batman Begins” and following it up with the massively popular “The Dark Knight,” which won Heath Ledger a posthumous Oscar for his portrayal of the Joker. He completed the trilogy with “The Dark Knight Rises” in 2012.

Nolan is just as well known, however, for his twisty-turny “Inception,” as well as science epic “Interstellar.” That’s all to say nothing of other films like “Insomnia” and “The Prestige,” which both have fans willing to sing their praises.

Which is your favorite? Weigh in below! (Variety has left “Dunkirk” out of this poll, as many audiences have not yet seen it.)

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Film News from Variety

Loading
ad