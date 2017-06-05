Christopher McDonald, Katie Aselton Duplass, Johnny Simmons Star in Porn Horror Comedy ‘Deep Murder’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Christopher McDonald, Katie Aselton Duplass, Johnny Simmons and Stephanie Drake will star in “Deep Murder,” Variety has learned.

The horror comedy is set inside the world of soft core pornography. It follows a group of porn stars and filmmakers who start getting picked off by a masked killer. According to the logline the characters originally come off as sex-obsessed archetypes but begin to evolve from cliches into real people as they are forced to figure out how to survive.

McDonald is best known for playing Shooter McGavin in “Happy Gilmore.” He’s had a string of memorable character roles in such films as “Thelma & Louise” as Geena Davis’ caddish husband and most recently appeared on HBO’s “Ballers.” Aselton Duplass wrote and starred in “The Freebie” and appeared in FX’s “The League.” She most recently appeared in the comic book drama “Legion,” another FX series that scored strong reviews in its inaugural season.

Simmons’ credits include “21 Jump Street,” “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” and “The Perks of Being a Wallflower.” He is currently appears in Netflix’s “Girlboss.”

Drake is best known for playing Meredith, Don Draper’s bubbly assistant on “Mad Men.”

The cast also includes Jessica Parker Kennedy (“Black Sails”) and Chris Redd (“Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping”),

Nick Corirossi (“Funny or Die”) makes his feature film directorial debut. It was written by Josh Margolin, Quinn Beswick, Nikolai Von Keller and Benjamin Smolen. Margolin and Beswick will also star in the picture.

The film will be produced by Eric B. Fleischman, who scored festival hits with “Sleight” and “Flower.” He runs Diablo Entertainment and praised the film’s humor, comparing it to raunchy comedies and Zucker brothers’ pictures like “Naked Gun” and “Airplane.”

“No one has seen a film like this… ever,” said Fleischman. “That I can guarantee you. When your pitch to talent was ‘This script is basically like a softcore version of ‘Pleasantville,’ people surprisingly perk up and get interested.’ That it will appeal to both the comedy and genre fans is just icing on the cake.”

In addition to Fleischman, Andrew Swett, Drew Foster, Jesse Berger, Pat McErlean and Brent C. Johnson will produce the picture. Josh Berger is a co-producer.

Teddy Cabugos and Michael Yedwab are executive producers. Carl Braid is a co-executive producer. Dark Web Productions will finance the film. It is expected to be completed by 2018.