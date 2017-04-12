Christopher Lloyd is joining William Shatner in the romantic comedy “Senior Moment,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Giorgio Serafini is directing the movie from a screenplay by Kurt Brungardt and Christopher Momenee. Rene Sheridan and Gina G. Goff are producing the film, which begins shooting this spring in Palm Springs, Calif.

Shatner plays a retired Top Gun Navy pilot who used to test aircraft for NASA. After speeding around town in his vintage convertible hot rod with his best friend (played by Lloyd) in tow, he gets caught in a major crackdown to get dangerous senior drivers off the road, resulting in his car being impounded and his license revoked.

Lloyd can be seen in the New Line comedy “Going in Style” with Alan Arkin, Michael Caine, and Morgan Freeman. He’s best known for his roles as Emmett “Doc” Brown in the “Back to the Future” trilogy and as Jim Ignatowski on the TV series “Taxi,” for which he won two Primetime Emmy Awards.

He has also done extensive voice-over work for animated shows, most notably voicing “The Hacker” on the PBS Kids series “Cyberchase.” The role earned him two Daytime Emmy Award nominations.

The deal was brokered by casting director Patricia McCorkle and Lloyd’s manager, Andy Freedman.