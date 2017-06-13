Christopher Gorham’s ‘We Love You, Sally Carmichael!’ Lands August Release

Independent comedy “We Love You, Sally Carmichael!” has been set for an Aug. 4 domestic release from Purdie Distribution, Variety has learned exclusively.

“Sally” is the feature directing debut for actor Christopher Gorham. It’s produced by Adam Abel through his production company Go Films and executive produced by Daryn Tufts and David Nibley of Flinch Films.

Gorham plays Simon Hayes, an author who is ashamed to have secretly written “Siren,” an incredibly popular series of young adult romance novels that chronicle the epic love story between a human girl and a merman under the pen name, Sally Carmichael.

The film’s cast also includes Perez Hilton as himself along with Elizabeth Tulloch (“Grimm”), Sebastian Roché (“The Man in the High Castle”), Jack McBrayer, and Paula Marshall (“Gary Unmarried”).

“I’m very proud of how our little movie has come together and thrilled by the news of its theatrical release,” said Gorham.

Purdie Distribution has also handled releases for “Saints and Soldiers: Airborne Creed,” “The Saratov Approach,” and “Once I Was a Beehive.”

Gorham stars in USA Network’s “Covert Affairs,” where he also directed three episodes. Gorham recently completed recurring arcs on “2 Broke Girls” for CBS and “The Magicians” for Syfy. He plays the widowed father of a young boy with autism in the September limited theatrical release of “A Boy Named Po.”

Watch the trailer for “Sally” here.