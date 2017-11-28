Christopher Cantwell to Direct Aaron Paul’s ‘The Parts You Lose’

The H Collective has hired Christopher Cantwell (“Halt and Catch Fire”) to direct the dramatic thriller “The Parts You Lose,” starring Aaron Paul and newcomer Danny Murphy.

The casting of Murphy, who will play the principal character of Wesley, follows a worldwide search for a young boy who is hard of hearing. This project falls under the H Collective’s production deal with Mark Johnson (“Breaking Bad”) who will produce under his Gran Via banner with Tom Williams and Paul. The H Collective will fully finance the feature.

“The Parts You Lose,” written by Darren Lemke, follows the unlikely friendship that unfolds between a young deaf boy and a fugitive criminal who takes refuge in an abandoned barn on the family’s rural North Dakota farm. After forming a deep bond with the man, the boy must decide where to place his allegiances when the authorities begin to close in on the fugitive.

Lemke previously wrote “Jack the Giant Slayer,” “Shrek Forever After,” and “Goosebumps.”

Cantwell is best known for the AMC series “Halt and Catch Fire,” which he created and ran with his writing partner Christopher C. Rogers, and starred Lee Pace, Scoot McNairy, Mackenzie Davis, and Kerry Bishé. Johnson executive produced the series, which ran for four seasons starting in 2014.

“Chris has beyond impressed me with his work on ‘Halt and Catch Fire,'” Johnson said. “His unique interpretation and enthusiasm will bring depth to these vulnerable characters and sympathetic ears to anyone who has ever felt marginalized and isolated. Our partners at The H Collective share our passion for this project which I’ve been wanting to make for years.”

Johnson’s feature producing credits include “Diner,” “Good Morning Vietnam,” “Rain Man,” “Galaxy Quest,” “The Notebook,” “The Chronicles of Narnia” series, and “Logan Lucky,” directed by Steven Soderbergh.

Murphy was the BDA (British Deaf Association) nominee for the 2017 Diana Award which is awarded to a courageous young person carrying out Princess Diana’s belief that young people have the power to change the world. “The Parts You Lose” is his feature film debut.

Cantwell is represented by UTA and Management 360.