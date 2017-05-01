Christina Aguilera, Theo James, Rashida Jones Join Sci-Fi Romance ‘Zoe’

Christina Aguilera, Theo James, Rashida Jones, and Miranda Otto have joined Ewan McGregor and Léa Seydoux in Scott Free’s sci-fi romance “Zoe,” which begins shooting in Montreal on May 8.

Drake Doremus (“Like Crazy”) is directing the futuristic love story from a script by Rich Greenberg. IM Global is financing the film alongside China’s HLCG Entertainment.

Producers are Scott Free’s Kevin Walsh and Michael Pruss, Doremus and Robert George. Ridley Scott is executive producing. Additional executive producers are IM Global’s Stuart Ford and Greg Shapiro along with HLCG’s Li Li, Michelle Tong Zhou and Lawrence Bender.

IM Global is also handling international sales at the Cannes Film Festival with UTA representing domestic rights.

McGregor and Seydoux are portraying colleagues at a revolutionary research lab who design technology to improve and perfect romantic relationships. Matthew Gray Gubler (“Criminal Minds”) has also joined the cast in a supporting role.

Aguilera is a six-time Grammy winner. James was recently seen in “Underworld: Blood Wars” and on the London stage in “Sex With Strangers.” He will next be seen in the political thriller “Backstabbing for Beginners.” Jones stars in the TBS show “Angie Tribeca” and co-created and executive produced the Netflix original documentary series “Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On.” Otto stars in Fox’s “24: Legacy” and recently starred on the fifth season of “Homeland.”

Aguilera and Gubler are repped by CAA. James is repped by WME and Markham, Froggatt and Irwin. Jones is repped by UTA. Otto is repped by Gersh, Management 360, and Shanahan Management.