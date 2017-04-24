Chris Pine is in talks to star as Scottish King Robert the Bruce in Netflix’s period drama “Outlaw King” with Ben Foster in talks to co-star.

Pine’s “Hell or High Water” helmer David Mackenzie is directing the pic from a script he is writing.

Sigma Films’ Gillian Berrie is producing with Anonymous Content’s Richard Brown and Steve Golin.

Bruce was first profiled as the Scottish royal in Mel Gibson’s “Braveheart” who, after betraying William Wallace and allowing the British to capture the rebel leader, would go on to fight the British for Scotland’s freedom following Wallace’s death.

In this version, Bruce will take center stage and include not only his fight against the British, but also the Catholic Church over the idea of a free country.

Following “Hell or High Water,” which overachieved at the box office and would go on to receive a best picture Oscar nomination, Mackenzie has taken his time in finding his next feature film. He was at one point on a shortlist to replace Antoine Fuqua as director of Universal’s new “Scarface” film but would eventually take his name out of the running.

Pine and Foster played brothers in the 2016 Western.

He is repped by UTA. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.