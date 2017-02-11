Chris Messina and Abigail Spencer’s romantic dramedy “The Sweet Life” has been acquired for digital release by The Orchard on April 11, Variety has learned exclusively.

Mockingbird Pictures has also announced the movie, directed by Rob Spera from a Jared Rappaport script, will have a limited theatrical release from Tugg in March with a portion of the proceeds going to suicide prevention groups. “The Sweet Life” is the story of two lost souls who embark on a road trip from Chicago to San Francisco in order to jump off the Golden Gate Bridge together — but find that plan getting complicated by falling in love with each other.

Tugg is a web-based platform that allows fans and content owners to play films in local theaters and community venues.

Kevin Iwashina and Adam Galen handled the sale on behalf of Preferred Content. WestEnd Films previously acquired international rights and is showing the film to buyers at the European Film Market in Berlin.

“We are thrilled to have Tugg partnering with us to show the film theatrically, particularly since it will assist a number of suicide-prevention groups,” said Spera. “And the Orchard has already proven themselves to be an exciting and innovative partner with an inventive, passionate and dedicated staff.”

The film is produced by Mockingbird’s Julie Lynn and Bonnie Curtis. Maggie Siff, Tyson Ritter and J.D. Evermore also star. Spencer stars in the TV series “Timeless.” Messina was last seen in “Live by Night.”

Mockingbird’s comedy-drama “To the Bone,” starring Lily Collins, made its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. Netflix picked up worldwide rights.