Chris Hemsworth, Jeff Bridges in Talks to Star in Drew Goddard’s ‘Bad Times at the El Royale’

Chris Hemsworth and Jeff Bridges are in negotiations to star in the Fox thriller “Bad Times at the El Royale,” with Drew Goddard directing from his own script.

Should the deals close, the actors would be the first attached to the project, which is expected to begin shooting early next year. Fox has kept details about “Bad Times” under wraps other than it being set in the 196os at a dilapidated hotel in California’s Lake Tahoe region. Bridges would play a down-on-his-luck priest.

Goddard is also set to produce the movie. He co-wrote the screenplay for “Deadpool 2” with star Ryan Reynolds and screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Goddard received an Academy Award nomination last year for best adapted screenplay for “The Martian,” which was adapted from the Andy Weir novel.

Goddard directed Hemsworth in 2012’s “The Cabin in the Woods” from a script he co-wrote with Joss Whedon. He also has a screenplay writing credit on “World War Z.”

Bridges received his seventh Oscar nomination this year for “Hell or High Water” and stars in the drama “The Only Living Boy in New York.” He will be seen next in Fox’s “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.”

Hemsworth will star in Disney-Marvel’s “Thor: Ragnarok.”

Bridges is repped by CAA and Mgmt Entertainment. Hemsworth is repped by CAA, ROAR, and Gang Tyre.