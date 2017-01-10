Veteran Warner Brothers executive Chris DeFaria will become the new CEO at DreamWorks Animation, continuing the remaking of the cartoon studio since its purchase by Comcast last April, a source confirmed.

DeFaria, who has been president of animation and technical innovation at Warners, takes the top job once held by DreamWorks founder Jeffrey Katzenberg, who moved into a new media post with Comcast’s NBCUniversal following the conglomerate’s $3.8 billion purchase.

The news comes after the news last month that Mireille Soria was stepping down as co-president of DreamWorks Animation, a post she held alongside Bonnie Arnold. The duo, in turn, had replaced Ann Daly running the day-to-day operations of the toon studio.

After a massive payout with the sale of DWA, Katzenberg took on a new role as chairman of DreamWorks New Media. That unit oversees the studio’s Awesomeness TV and NOVA.

More to come…