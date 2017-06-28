Chloe Bridges Joins Science-Fiction Movie ‘Skate God’ as Villain

“Daytime Divas” star Chloe Bridges has signed on to portray Azura, the villain in the dystopian science-fiction action film “Skate God,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Alexander Garcia will be directing “Skate God” from his own screenplay and producing under his Multi-Valence Productions along with Autumn Bailey Entertainment and Anne Stimac.

The story is set in a futuristic world and centers on a skater played by Luke Benward. He discovers he is a descendant of the Greek god Zephyrus and is thrust into a battle with a society led by Ryan Cooper (“Rough Night”) that wants to take over the outside earth. Celeste Desjardins will play the goddess love interest in the film.

Principal photography is scheduled for the fall in Oklahoma, where the film has been approved for a tax rebate. The film also stars Peter Fonda, Evan Ross, Osric Chau, Lauren Mayhew, Nathan Gamble, Gabriela Lopez, Daniel Pinder, Lolita Davidovich, and YouTube star-pro skater Chad Tepper.

“Skate God” will also feature professional skateboarders Tony Hawk, Chad Fernandez, Leticia Bufoni, Garrett Hill, Corey Duffel, David Gonzalez, Diego Najera, William Spencer, Reuben Najera, Moose, and Tony Alva.

Bridges’ credits include “Pretty Little Liars,” “The Final Girls,” and “Nightlight.” She is repped by APA and Bridges Entertainment. Garcia is repped by the Michael Abrams Group.