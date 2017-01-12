Crashes, explosions and locker room banter dominate the first trailer for the action-comedy “CHiPs,” starring Dax Shepard and Michael Pena.

The duo unveiled the trailer Wednesday night on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” In the film, Shepard plays Jon Baker and Pena is Frank “Ponch” Poncherello in a partnership as members of the California Highway Patrol.

The trailer shows the pair cruising along the streets while crime scenes unfold behind them. It also reveals that Poncherello is actually an undercover FBI agent in pursuit of crooked cops who has little experience on motorcycles and nearly passes out on a routine traffic stop.

“I’m just kind of powerless when it comes to yoga pants,” he confesses breathlessly.

Baker is a retired X Games motorcycle rider who appears to know little else other than riding motorcycles.”You’ve had 23 surgeries,” he’s told by a doctor.”

Shepard tells Pena in the trailer that he’s joined the CHP in order to save his marriage. Kristen Bell, Shepard’s spouse in real life, plays Baker’s seemingly unimpressed wife.

In December, Warner Bros. pushed CHiPs up to a spring release date of March 24, after the studio delayed “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword,” which was originally supposed to open in that date. The movie was originally slated to go up against Sony’s “Baby Driver” and New Line’s “Annabelle 2” on Aug. 11; now it will face Lionsgate’s “Power Rangers.”

The movie is based on the original TV series of the same name, in which Larry Wilcox and Erik Estrada starred. The show debuted on NBC in 1977 and ran for six seasons.

Shepard also wrote and directed the movie for Warner Bros.

Watch the trailer below: