Larry Wilcox, one-half of the original “CHiPs” duo, isn’t too ecstatic for the iconic TV show’s big-screen reboot.

Although he hasn’t seen the movie yet, Wilcox, who starred with Erik Estrada on the NBC show from 1977 to 1983, isn’t sold on the new raunchy premise.

“I have not seen the film but the trailers looked like a soft-porn version of ‘Dumb and Dumber,'” Wilcox told the Associated Press. “However, I hear the actors are both very talented and funny, so maybe it all works.” He said he’ll likely “wait for the video” instead of watching the pic in theaters.

“Way to go Warner Bros — just ruined the brand of CHIPS and of the Calif Highway Patrol. Great choice!” he also tweeted in January.

Wilcox wasn’t pleased with a particular scene in the trailer in which Michael Peña’s Ponch falls on Dax Shepard’s naked Baker while carrying him to the shower.

“I’m very candid. I wasn’t enamored with two guys rubbing genitals in their faces and talking about ‘CHIPS,'” Wilcox told USA Today, calling it “low-brow humor. ‘Dumb and Dumber’ on motorcycles.”

Wilcox said the R-rated action-comedy could still be a hit, though.

“Even if you are ‘Dumb and Dumber,’ it should be a major success by just riding on the coattails of the previous branding bonanza,” Wilcox added. “I wish them luck.”

Estrada — who played Officer Frank “Ponch’ Poncherello to Wilcox’s Jon Baker — on the on the hand, has a cameo in the film and has been more supportive of the new property.

“I’m getting a lot of reaction from ‘CHiPs’ fans that the movie is insulting. They are not insulting anybody. They are just doing their own version of it. Not everyone makes the same chicken cacciatore,” Estrada told USA Today. “I’m good with it. I’ve got no ax to grind. And if people don’t like it, they don’t gotta see it. If they want the ‘CHiPs’ they grew up with, go every day at 4 p.m. and watch it on MeTV.”

Shepard also wrote and directed the film, which opens on Friday.

Early reviews for the film, including Variety‘s, have been overwhelmingly negative.