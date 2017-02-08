Chinese investor Tang Media Partners has acquired Los Angeles-based content developer Chaotic Good Studios for an undisclosed price, Variety has learned.

The deal comes eight months after Tang Media bought majority control of Stuart Ford’s sales-financing company IM Global. Tang Media also made a minority investment in Chaotic Good last spring in order to help the launch of the Franchise Lab, which is aimed at developing multi-platform franchises across film, television, gaming, and digital with a minimum of 25 original franchises annually.

Chaotic Good makes use of its own analytics tool Fanalytics, which provides data on audience engagement and behavior to complement traditional tracking and ratings.

Luke Ryan, the CEO of Chaotic Good Studios, has been appointed to the newly created position of chief creative officer of Tang Media Partners and will continue to serve as Chaotic Good Studios CEO. The announcement was made Wednesday by Donald Tang, TMP chairman and CEO.

“Chaotic Good Studios has unique and visionary methods of creative development and audience analytics that feed into our greater vision for the evolution of content design across industries,” Tang said. “Luke and his team play an integral role in a future where film and television development will employ technology to find deeper insights into audience behavior and create numerous access points for storyworlds across media platforms.”

Ryan said that the deal will give Chaotic Good more capital and improve its access to China.

“Donald is one of the most trusted and well-respected entrepreneurs at the intersection of Hollywood and China and it is a privilege for our team to become a part of the TMP family,” he said. “In addition to injecting significant growth capital into our original content business, the deal bolsters our access into China to forge revolutionary data partnerships and create entertainment that transcends borders and platforms.”