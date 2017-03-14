China-backed Cristal Pictures is developing action movie project “Twin Blades” with “Logan” producer Lauren Shuler Donner.

Cristal has acquired Ingrid Eskeland-Adetuyi’s original spec script which follows an unlikely pair of alpha females – an American tech entrepreneur who relocates her company to China and a local female bodyguard hired to protect her. When the American’s life is threatened, the two must put aside their differences and join forces in order to survive.

Besides “Logan,” Donner’s credits include “Deadpool” and the X-Men franchise. The Donners’ Company president Jack Leslie will also produce. She’s currently executive producer of the FX series “Legion” and is prepping the untitled X-Men pilot for Fox, starring Stephen Moyer and directed by Bryan Singer.

Cristal will fully finance “Twin Blades” as a Chinese co-production. Los Angeles-based Cristal Pictures is backed by the Beijing-based East Light Media. The company is looking at a fourth quarter 2017 production start and will be taking the project to directors in the coming weeks.

“I’ve been looking for an opportunity to break into the Chinese market due to its devoted and passionate audience and have found the perfect partner in Cristal Pictures,” Donner said. “The slate they are building, along with their strong creative and financial backing from East Light Media, makes them a unique and strong choice for this project. In addition, we have found a fresh and exciting new voice in Ingrid, and her script is a terrific mix of character-driven action with a unique East-meets-West dynamic.”

Cristal’s upcoming films include “Hitman’s Bodyguard,” now in post-production, starring Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Gary Oldman, and Salma Hayek. Lionsgate is releasing the action comedy, which Cristal co-financed and co-produced, on Aug. 18.

Cristal announced in December that it was developing and fully financing a science-fiction disaster movie with the working title “Imago” as a Chinese co-production.

Eskeland-Adetuyi worked as an associate producer on the Billy Zane comedic thriller “Trouble Sleeping,” from director Robert Adetuyi. She’s repped by APA and Zero Gravity Management.