Ted Field’s Radar Pictures is developing a movie about the Chicago Cubs winning the 2016 World Series — their first in 108 years — with the team and its recently-retired catcher David Ross.

Radar has acquired movie rights to Ross’ upcoming memoir “Teammate: My Journey in Baseball and a World Series for the Ages.” The book is co-written by sportswriter Don Yaeger and will be published May 9 by Hachette Books.

The book centers on the final game of the series against the Cleveland Indians, during which the 40-year-old Ross became the oldest player to homer in a Game 7 of the World Series.

The Cubs won the game 8-7 in 10 innings. Ross had announced that he would retire at the end of the season following a 15-year career in Major League Baseball.

Radar has titled the movie project “Teammate: My Life in Baseball.” Ram Getz and John Corcoran will adapt Ross’s book.

Producers are Ted Field and Getz with Lisette Bross executive producing. Executive producers are Ross and Yaeger through Ian Kleinert’s Objective Entertainment. Kleinert and Ryan Gleichowski will co-produce.

Ross is appearing on the new season of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars.” He signed with ESPN in January as an analyst for the 2017 season.

Field is a native of Chicago who began producing films in the early 1980s. Radar has produced and exec produced more than 60 feature films dating back to “Revenge of the Nerds” and including “The Last Samurai,” “Runaway Bride,” “3 Men and a Baby,” “Cocktail,” “Springbreakers” and “Riddick.”

Radar has completed production on “High Wire Act,” starring Jon Hamm and Rosamund Pike, and Sony’s reboot of “Jumanji,” starring Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Jack Black.