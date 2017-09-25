Chevy Chase, Richard Dreyfuss, Lewis Black to Star in Netflix’s ‘Last Laugh’

Chevy Chase, Richard Dreyfuss, Lewis Black, Andie MacDowell, Kate Micucci, and Chris Parnell have boarded the Netflix original comedy “The Last Laugh.”

Written and directed by Greg Pritikin, the Netflix original project is produced by Rob Paris of Paris Film Inc. Shooting began Monday in New Orleans.

The story centers on a talent manager and widower reuniting with a former client, who gave up a promising career as a stand-up comedian and instead settled down to have a family. Once on tour at classic stand-up venues across the U.S., the comedian gets a last taste of the life he could have had with a rollercoaster ride of two men rekindling friendships, careers, and ideas of the past. Chase will play the manager and Dreyfuss will portray the comedian.

“It’s not surprising a script as poignant and funny as this attracted such award-winning talent,” said Paris. “It’s a perfect fit for a distributor like Netflix because it has universal themes and internationally-recognizable stars. I’m beyond excited to begin production with our amazing team in New Orleans and our dream cast.”

The deal with Netflix was brokered by ICM Independent.

Chase appeared in Adam Rifkin’s drama “Dog Years” in early 2017 and can next be seen in Frank Peluso’s comedy “The Ogilvy Fortune” and “Federal Offense,” both in pre-production. Dreyfuss won an Academy Award in 1978 for his lead role in “The Goodbye Girl” and upcoming projects include Cuba Gooding Jr.’s “Louisiana Caviar,” Joel David Moore’s “Killing Winston Jones,” Bill Holderman’s comedy “Book Club,” and “Nate & Al” from writer Noah Taft.

MacDowell was most recently seen in Russell Harbaugh’s “Love After Love” and she’ll be seen in Joseph Kosinski’s drama “Only the Brave” with Taylor Kitsch, Jennifer Connelly, and Josh Brolin; and drama “Paper Year” from Rebecca Addelman. Black is best known for his political commentary on “The Daily Show,” as well as stand-up specials.

Micucci can be seen in Jeff Baena’s “The Little Hours,” which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. Parnell is best known for his work on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”

Chase is represented by APA and Link Entertainment. Dreyfuss is repped by APA. MacDowell is repped by Gersh and Atlas Artists. Black is repped by APA. Micucci is repped by WME and Management Production Entertainment. Parnell is repped by UTA and Rise Management. Pritikin is repped by ICM, MGMT Entertainment, and Jeff Hynick.

