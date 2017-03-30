Cheryl Boone Isaacs accepted the Pioneer of the Year Award at CinemaCon on Wednesday night and used her acceptance speech to stress the need for diversity in Hollywood. “We’re all stronger, our art is more alive, our industry more innovative when we are awakened to fresh perspective,” she said in a speech at Caesars Palace. “I believe we all have a responsibility to open our industry to reflect the complete mosaic and diversity of our country and the world.” Boone Isaacs, who is in her fourth and final year as president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, was honored by the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation. She is the first African-American and third woman to hold the office of Academy president and has represented the public relations branch of the Academy as a Governor for 24 years. Boone Isaacs oversees the Oscar ceremonies and has been leading several Academy initiatives to diversify the membership of the organization following the #oscarssowhite protest last year. As a result, AMPAS added 683 nembers last year — 46% women and 41% people of color.

“As Academy president, I wanted to make sure our entire industry saw the value in diversity and inclusion,” she said. “Yes, it’s a personal thing to me as a woman and a woman of color. But it should be personal to everyone.”