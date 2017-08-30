Cherry Jones, Flea and Xavier Dolan Join Russell Crowe in ‘Boy Erased’

Cherry Jones, Michael “Flea” Balzary from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Xavier Dolan have joined the cast of “Boy Erased,” Joel Edgerton’s next directing job. Russell Crowe, Nicole Kidman, and “Manchester by the Sea” break out Lucas Hedges are set to star.

The movie is based on “Boy Erased: A Memoir of Identity, Faith, and Family” by Garrard Conley, who serves as a consultant on the film. Troye Sivan, Emily Hinkler, Jesse LaTourette, David Joseph Craig, Théodore Pellerin, and Britton Sear have also joined the cast.

Edgerton will write, direct, and also star in the pic. The movie will be produced by Anonymous Content and will begin production this fall for a 2018 theatrical release.

The film will tell the story of Jared (Hedges), the son of a Baptist pastor in a small American town, who is outed to his parents (Kidman and Crowe) at age 19. Jared is faced with an ultimatum: attend a gay conversion therapy program – or be permanently exiled and shunned by his family, friends, and faith.

“Boy Erased” is being produced by Edgerton and Anonymous Content’s Kerry Kohansky-Roberts and Steve Golin, an Academy Award-winning producer of best picture Oscar winner “Spotlight.” Executive producing the film are Rebecca Yeldham, Ann Ruark, and Anonymous Content’s Kim Hodgert and Tony Lipp. Josh McLaughlin, Focus president of production, will supervise the project for the company.