Fox Promotes Chelsey Summey to Senior VP of Corporate Communications

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Twentieth Century Fox Film has promoted veteran executive Chelsey Summey to senior vice president of corporate communications.

She will oversee many aspects of the studio’s external and internal communications efforts, including box office reporting, trade media relations, transactional announcements, and internal communications, among others duties. Summey will continue to report to the studio’s exec VP of corporate communications, Dan Berger.

“Chelsey’s incredible work at TCFF over the years has touched every corner of our studio,” Berger said. “The respect she’s earned – both internally and across the wider entertainment community – has made her an invaluable leader within our communications team, and a vital member of our company as a whole.”

Summey first joined TCFF in 2012, and has served most recently as VP of corporate communications. Prior to working at Fox, she spent seven years in various corporate communications and publicity roles at both Paramount and Paramount Vantage. She began her career at CAA, and holds a B.S. from the University of Florida.

The studio made the announcement Thursday.

