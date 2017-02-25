Some awards hosts must wait forever for the offer, like this year’s Oscars headliner Jimmy Kimmel. But other comedians have a different problem: how to just say no.

In an interview with Variety last December, Chelsea Handler revealed she was offered the gig to emcee the Film Independent Spirits Awards. The star of Netflix’s streaming talk show “Chelsea” accepted, before promptly changing her mind.

In her place, the Spirits landed Broadway’s “Oh, Hello” actors Nick Kroll and John Mulaney, who will preside over the beachside festivities in Santa Monica on Saturday afternoon.

Handler also told Variety she has no interest in hosting the Oscars, but there’s one awards show she might consider. Here are a few snippets from our conversation.

Variety: Would you ever go back to network TV?

Chelsea Handler: I hope not. But who knows? I would never do a late-night talk show on a network. I might do other things.

You wouldn’t do “The Tonight Show?”

No, that’s not me. I’m not cut out for that.

Would you ever host the Oscars?

God no. Why would I do that? I was going to host the Independent Spirit Awards. Then I was like, “Why am I doing this? I don’t want to.” I said, “Yes.” And then I said, “You know what, I’m sorry — I can’t.” I’d maybe host the Golden Globes. It would be fun to do it with another person. Then you could have a good time.

