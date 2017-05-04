Charlize Theron’s Comedy ‘Tully’ Lands at Focus for April 2018 Release

Focus Features is acquiring North American rights to Charlize Theron’s comedy “Tully” with an April 20, 2018, release date.

News broke a year ago that Theron, Jason Reitman and Diablo Cody were teaming on the then-untitled project. The trio last worked together on 2011’s “Young Adult.” Bron Studios came on to finance last May.

Focus disclosed Thursday that it had also bought international rights including U.K., Italy, Spain, China, Malaysia, Singapore, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania.

“Tully” also stars Mackenzie Davis (“The Martian”), Mark Duplass (“The League”) and Ron Livingston. Theron plays a mother of three including a newborn, who is gifted a night nanny — played by Davis — by her brother, played by Duplass. The two women eventually form a unique bond.

Production companies are Bron Studios, Right of Way, Theron’s Denver and Delilah and West Egg Production. Producers are Bron Studios’ Aaron L. Gilbert; Reitman and Helen Estabrook through their Right of Way Productions; Cody and Mason Novick; and Theron, A.J. Dix and Beth Kono through Denver & Delilah Productions.

“Tully” was was produced in association with Creative Wealth Media Finance. Jason Cloth of Creative Wealth serves as executive producer. Estabrook and Novick also produced “Young Adult.” Cody and Reitman collaborated on “Juno,” for which Cody won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. Reitman was nominated for a best director Academy Award for “Juno” and “Up in the Air.”

“We’re thrilled to be teaming up with Jason for the first time after being long admirers of his witty, inspired filmmaking, and once again with Charlize following last year’s award-winning ‘Kubo and the Two Strings’ and this year’s much-anticipated ‘Atomic Blonde,’” said Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski.

WME Global represented the filmmakers and domestic rights. Sierra/Affinity is handling international sales.