Lionsgate has picked up worldwide rights to Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen’s comedy “Flarsky” with “50/50” director Jonathan Levine helming.

Lionsgate handled distribution on two previous Levine films — “50/50,” which starred Rogen and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and “Warm Bodies.”

Rogen will play an unemployed journalist, battered by his own misfortune and self-destructive ways, who endeavors to pursue Theron’s character — his childhood crush and babysitter, who now happens to be one of the most powerful and unattainable women on earth. The script is written by veteran comedy scribe Dan Sterling. Production is expected to begin in August.

Rogen’s Point Grey Pictures, Theron’s Denver and Delilah Films, and Good Universe are the production companies.

Producers are Point Grey principals Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver, alongside Denver and Delilah’s Theron, Beth Kono, and A.J. Dix. Sterling will also executive produce alongside Good Universe’s Nathan Kahane and Joe Drake. Alex McAtee is overseeing for Point Grey and Erin Westerman for Good Universe.

Theron’s upcoming films include Universal’s “The Fate of the Furious,” opening April 14, and Focus’ spy thriller “Atomic Blonde,” launching July 28. Rogen can be seen next in James Franco’s comedy-drama “The Disaster Artist,” which premiered to positive reviews at SXSW.

In addition to working with Rogen on “50/50,” Levine also teamed with the actor on the comedy “The Night Before.” Levine’s other credits include “Warm Bodies,” “The Wackness,” and the upcoming “Snatched,” starring Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn.

The deal was negotiated by Jason Constantine, Eda Kowan, and John Biondo for Lionsgate. Michael Meyer of Good Universe negotiated on behalf of the producers.