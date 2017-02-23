Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen are starring in the comedy “Flarsky”with “50/50” director Jonathan Levine helming.

Rogen will play an unemployed journalist, battered by his own misfortune and self-destructive ways, who endeavors to pursue Theron’s character — who was his childhood crush and babysitter and now happens to be one of the most powerful and unattainable women on earth. The script is written by veteran comedy scribe Dan Sterling.

Rogen’s Point Grey Pictures, Theron’s Denver and Delilah Films and Good Universe are the production companies. An August start of production is planned.

Producers are Point Grey principals Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver alongside Denver & Delilah’s Theron, Beth Kono and A.J. Dix. Sterling will also executive produce alongside Good Universe’s Nathan Kahane and Joe Drake. Alex McAtee is overseeing for Point Grey and Erin Westerman for Good Universe.

Theron came on two days ago to produce and star in the spy thriller “Need to Know” for Universal Pictures. Theron’s upcoming films include Universal’s “The Fate of the Furious,” opening April 14, and Focus’ spy thriller “Atomic Blonde,” launching July 28.

Rogen starred in “Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising” last year along with voice roles in “Sausage Party” and “Kug Fu Panda 3.”

In addition to working with Rogen on “50/50,” Levine also teamed with the actor on the comedy “The Night Before.” Levine’s other credits include “Warm Bodies,” “The Wackness” and the upcoming “Snatched,” starring Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn.

Sterling teamed with Rogen on “The Interview.” His TV credits include “The Office,” “Girls,” ‘The Sarah Silverman Program” and “King of the Hill.”

