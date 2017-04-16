“Tramps” united in Switzerland on Sunday to celebrate Charlie Chaplin on what would have been the actor’s 128th birthday, the Associated Press reports.

Hundreds of fans — young and old — dressed as the comedian’s “Tramp” and gathered at his former home in Switzerland, where Chaplin lived for 25 years until his death in 1977.

According to Chaplin’s World museum, 662 people — sporting mustaches, canes, black bowler hats, and black suits — congregated at the Manoir de Ban in Corsier-sur-Vevey near Lake Geneva on Sunday, which also marked the museum’s one-year anniversary. “We did it! 662 people dressed as the Tramp are gathering to celebrate our first anniversary. #IamPartoftheLegend #ChaplinsWorld,” the museum’s Twitter account tweeted.

We did it! 662 people dressed as the Tramp are gathering to celebrate our first anniversary. #IamPartoftheLegend #ChaplinsWorld pic.twitter.com/pAD7pDq7nT — Chaplin's World (@chaplins_world) April 16, 2017

The assembled men, women, and children stood in formation to create a giant star and posed for a group photo in front of the Manoir de Ban during an attempt to break the record for the world’s largest gathering of people dressed as “The Tramp.”

More than 600 Charlie Chaplin fans paid homage to the late actor on Sunday. LAURENT GILLIERON/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

Aside from being the British actor’s nickname, “The Tramp” is also a 1915 short film starring Chaplin as the titular main character.