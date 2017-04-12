Newly launched Bohemia Group Originals is developing a movie about the 1981 jailhouse interview of mass murderer Charles Manson by “Tomorrow” host Tom Snyder.

Susan Ferris, CEO of Bohemia, is spearheading the untitled film project, written by Kevin Courtney and Ron Pivo.

Based on actual events, the story ﬁnds Snyder on a downward trajectory in his career, and in need of a major break. With the help of his new executive producer, Roger Ailes, Snyder lands the ﬁrst-ever sit down with Manson, setting in motion a series of events that would change late night television forever.

Manson, the notorious leader of the Manson Family gang that murdered actress Sharon Tate and six others, had been in custody since late 1969 and is still in prison serving nine life sentences. Despite the Manson interview, Snyder’s show was canceled in 1982.



Ailes became the founding CEO of Fox News in 1996. He resigned as Chairman and CEO last year following allegations that he sexually harassed female colleagues

“We are so pleased to be working with Ron and Kevin on this outstanding film project,” said Bohemia Group Originals CEO Susan Ferris. “These real-life personalities are amazing roles and we cannot wait to see them on screen. The underlying story themes, with particular emphasis on hard-hitting journalism, could not be more timely.”

BGO is the recently formed development and production arm of the 25-year-old international talent management company, Bohemia Group. Executive VP of Development Justin Ross is shepherding the project.

Pivo, an NBC sports broadcaster, began his creative writing career ﬁve years ago.