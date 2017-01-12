After reports surfaced of Channing Tatum and Tom Hardy’s interest in the long-in-development Paramount thriller “Triple Frontier,” it now looks like the two are very close to teaming up.

Sources tell Variety that Tatum has officially closed his deal to star in the South American crime thriller, while Hardy is in final negotiations to finalize his deal.

This marks the biggest step toward the movie getting a greenlight since it was announced that Kathryn Bigelow and Mark Boal were developing the project in 2009. Bigelow has since left the project as director, and was replaced by J.C. Chandor. Boal is still on as a writer and producer.

Charles Roven and Alex Gartner of Atlas Entertainment are also producing.

The film is set in the notorious border zone between Paraguay, Argentina, and Brazil where the Iguazu and Parana rivers converge — making “la triple frontera” difficult to monitor and a haven for organized crime.

The pic was originally supposed to be writer Boal and director Bigelow’s follow-up to “The Hurt Locker,” with actors including Tom Hanks, Will Smith, and Leonardo DiCaprio at one point showing interest in joining the ensemble. “Triple Frontier” was put on hold when Bigelow and Boal decided to move on to “Zero Dark Thirty,” with Bigelow eventually removing herself from the director’s chair to focus on other priorities.

The film still has three big roles to fill, but commitments from Tatum and Hardy are good signs that a greenlight is not far away.

