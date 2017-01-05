Channing Tatum and Tom Hardy are in early talks to star in Paramount’s action thriller “Triple Frontier,” sources tell Variety.

Sources indicate the deals are still being worked out as scheduling conflicts are issues for all parties involved. The studio has shown interest in the two actors since last month and while conversations have progressed, its far from being a done deal for both.

J.C. Chandor is on board to direct the pic. Charles Roven and Alex Gartner of Atlas Entertainment are producing.

The film is set in the notorious border zone between Paraguay, Argentina, and Brazil where the Iguazu and Parana rivers converge — making “la triple frontera” difficult to monitor and a haven for organized crime.

The pic was originally suppose to be writer Mark Boal and director Kathryn Bigelow’s follow-up to “The Hurt Locker,” with every actor from Tom Hanks to Will Smith to Leonardo DiCaprio at one point showing interest in joining the ensemble. “Triple Frontier” was put on hold when Bigelow and Boal decided to move on to “Zero Dark Thirty,” with Bigelow eventually removing herself from the director’s chair to focus on other priorities.

Hardy can be seen next in FX’s “Taboo.” He is repped by CAA.

Tatum was most recently seen in the Coen Brothers’ “Hail, Caesar!” and just wrapped production on “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” and Steven Soderbergh’s “Logan Lucky.”

He is repped by UTA and Management 360. Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.