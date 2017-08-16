Channing Tatum to Star in, Produce Drug Cartel Drama ‘Bloodlines’

Channing Tatum will produce and star in the Universal Pictures movie based on the upcoming book “Bloodlines” from author Melissa Del Bosque.

Michael De Luca, who produced the “Fifty Shades of Grey” films for the studio, will also produce through his Michael De Luca Productions. Tatum is producing through his Free Association production company along with Free Association’s Michael Parets.

Del Bosque is a Texas Observer investigative reporter. The book, “Bloodlines: The True Story of a Drug Cartel, the FBI, and the Battle for a Horse-Racing Dynasty,” follows two FBI agents — one of the them a rookie — as they work to take down members of a drug cartel wrapped up with quarter horse racing in Texas.

Jonathan Herman, who received an Academy Award nomination for “Straight Outta Compton,” will adapt the screenplay. No director is attached.

Executive vice president of production Erik Baiers will oversee development for Universal. Elisha Holmes at De Luca Productions brought in and helped package the project, and will work with De Luca to oversee the drama for De Luca Productions.

Tatum will be seen next in “Logan Lucky” and “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.” He last starred in “Hail, Caesar!”

Tatum is represented by UTA, Management 360, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman L.L.P. Herman is represented by UTA, Industry Entertainment, and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler & Feldman, Inc. Del Bosque is represented by Hotchkiss and Associates.