Open Road has set an Oct. 13 release date for “Marshall,” starring Chadwick Boseman as Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall and Josh Gad as lawyer Sam Friedman.

Kate Hudson, Dan Stevens, James Cromwell, Sterling K. Brown and Keesha Sharp are also starring. Reginald Hudlin is directing and Paula Wagner is producing through her Chestnut Ridge Productions banner along with Jonathan Sanger and Hudlin.

Financiers are Star Light Media Inc., Hero Film Ltd. and Sky Legend along with Hunter Ryan and David Ryan. Executive producers are Peter Luo and Belton Lee.

Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions has all international distribution rights for “Marshall,” which began principal photography in Buffalo, N.Y., in May. The production is utilizing New York State’s film production program.

“Marshall” is based on the young Marshall defending a black chauffeur in 1941 against his wealthy socialite employer in a sexual assault and attempted murder trial that quickly became tabloid fodder. Marshall was partnered with Friedman, a young Jewish lawyer who had never tried a case.

The screenplay is a collaboration between renowned trial lawyer Michael Koskoff and his son, screenwriter Jacob Koskoff. The film is being produced with the full support of the Marshall and Friedman estates, including their children, John W. Marshall and Lauren Friedman. Open Road bought the U.S. rights in June.

“I can’t wait for the world to see this movie,” Hudlin said. “It’s a thriller, not a biopic, about an early case of one of the greatest lawyers in American history. In a time when we need heroes who fight for justice, ‘Marshall’ is an inspirational movie that brings people together.”