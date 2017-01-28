The entertainment industry took to social media on Friday into Saturday to mourn the loss of actor “John Hurt” who died Wednesday at his home in Norfolk.

The actor, known for films such as “Midnight Express,” “Alien,” the title character in “The Elephant Man,” was 77.

“It was terribly sad today to learn of John Hurt’s passing. He was a truly magnificent talent,” Mel Brooks wrote. “No one could have played The Elephant Man more memorably. He carried that film into cinematic immortality. He will be sorely missed.”

“Simply an inspiration to all of us artists,” Vincent D’Onofrio tweeted. “Hopefully he will influence many actors in the future for a long long time.”

Kiefer Sutherland wrote, “My deepest sympathies to John Hurt’s family, friends and fans. He was a dear friend.”

“I will forever cherish the memories I have of the incomparable John Hurt. A brilliant actor & a beautiful soul,” Jamie Bell tweeted.

“Very sad to hear of John Hurt’s passing,” Elijah Wood wrote. “It was such an honor to have watched you work, sir.”

The Pottermore account weighed in: “We’re hugely saddened to hear about the passing of John Hurt. Thoughts are with his friends and family.”

As did the official “Harry Potter” account: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of John Hurt, who played Mr. Ollivander. Harry Potter fans will miss him very much.”

Natalie Portman wrote, “I’m so extremely sad to hear of John’s passing. I was lucky enough to make two films with him — both of which were taken to the next level because of his performances. He was the most talented actor, and also a deeply good and funny and poetic and smart and warm human being. I send my love to his family at this terrible time, and join his fans in watching his films that we are lucky enough to have forever.”