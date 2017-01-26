Cedric the Entertainer has been cast in Paul Schrader’s upcoming religious drama “First Reformed” opposite Ethan Hawke and Amanda Seyfried.

Cedric will portray a pastor at a mega-church and a rival to Hawke’s character, an ex-military chaplain wracked by grief over the death of his son. Seyfried plays a member of his church whose husband, a radical environmentalist, commits suicide and sets the plot in motion.

Killer Films is the production company. Producers are Gary Hamilton, David Hinojosa, Victoria Hill, Frank Murray and Christine Vachon.

Schrader is directing “First Reformed” from his own script. His writing credits include the Martin Scorsese films “Taxi Driver,” “Raging Bull,” “The Last Temptation of Christ” and “Raging Bull.” His directing credits include “Hardcore,” “American Gigolo,” “Affliction,” “Cat People,” “Auto Focus,” “The Canyons,” “Patty Hearst,” and most recently “Dog Eat Dog.”

The project was unveiled with the Hawke and Seyfried castings in September at the Toronto International Film Festival with Arclight Films financing and handling international sales.

Cedric starred in the ensemble comedy “Barbershop: The Final Cut” and in “Why Him?” last year. He has dozens of feature credits dating back to “The Steve Harvey Show,” “Big Momma’s House,” “Barbershop,” “Cadillac Records” and “Johnson Family Vacation.”

Cedric is repped by CAA.